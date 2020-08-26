Teza Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DE. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3.2% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.0% during the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.6% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.5% during the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DE shares. William Blair raised Deere & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $182.00 to $209.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $181.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.82.

Deere & Company stock opened at $205.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $106.14 and a 12 month high of $209.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.77.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.31. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 9,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,833,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,324 shares in the company, valued at $13,009,940. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 7,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,291,325.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,764,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,051 shares of company stock valued at $5,061,845 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.