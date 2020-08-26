Teza Capital Management LLC Has $265,000 Stock Holdings in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP)

Teza Capital Management LLC cut its position in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 12,888 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TRGP. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 13.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,192,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,561,000 after acquiring an additional 140,814 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 30,150.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 60,300 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 4.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 229,608 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 9,297 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 29.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 31.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,795 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 17,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRGP stock opened at $17.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.72. Targa Resources Corp has a 52 week low of $3.66 and a 52 week high of $43.47.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 22.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.89%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is -49.38%.

TRGP has been the topic of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Targa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.39.

In related news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 40,364 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $825,847.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 241,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,940,189.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

