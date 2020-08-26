Teza Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Univar by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 15,415,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $165,256,000 after buying an additional 3,082,607 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its stake in Univar by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 10,399,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,337 shares in the last quarter. FPR Partners LLC boosted its stake in Univar by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 9,466,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225,891 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Univar by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 7,116,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,981,000 after purchasing an additional 591,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN bought a new position in Univar in the 1st quarter worth about $48,689,000.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Univar from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Univar from $10.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Univar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Univar from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Univar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.10.

Shares of NYSE:UNVR opened at $18.35 on Wednesday. Univar Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $24.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 917.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.05.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. Univar had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Univar Inc will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Univar Profile

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, and fertilizers; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies; and pest control products and equipment.

