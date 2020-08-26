6,472 Shares in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) Purchased by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank raised its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 2.4% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 33,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 132.5% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 102,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after buying an additional 58,700 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 152.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 15,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 9,208 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 43.0% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 15,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 4,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 76.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Archer Daniels Midland news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total value of $889,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,306,111.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pierre Dufour acquired 11,100 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.75 per share, for a total transaction of $496,725.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,420 shares of company stock worth $1,169,288. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Archer Daniels Midland has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

ADM opened at $44.30 on Wednesday. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a one year low of $28.92 and a one year high of $47.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.95.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.34. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $16.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Archer Daniels Midland’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Archer Daniels Midland’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Archer Daniels Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

