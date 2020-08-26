Teza Capital Management LLC Sells 1,520 Shares of Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Teza Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 44.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cabot Microelectronics were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Cabot Microelectronics during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cabot Microelectronics in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Cabot Microelectronics in the second quarter worth about $90,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Cabot Microelectronics by 85.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cabot Microelectronics by 255.8% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. 99.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Cabot Microelectronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Cabot Microelectronics from $187.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra lowered their price target on Cabot Microelectronics from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, CL King lifted their target price on Cabot Microelectronics from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cabot Microelectronics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.14.

In related news, VP Colleen Elizabeth Mumford sold 1,056 shares of Cabot Microelectronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.90, for a total transaction of $178,358.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,555 shares in the company, valued at $431,539.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director William P. Noglows sold 9,000 shares of Cabot Microelectronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total value of $1,453,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,781,433.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cabot Microelectronics stock opened at $158.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $151.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 1.27. Cabot Microelectronics Co. has a 52 week low of $85.26 and a 52 week high of $174.87.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $274.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.90 million. Cabot Microelectronics had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 7.65%. Research analysts anticipate that Cabot Microelectronics Co. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 23rd. Cabot Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.19%.

Cabot Microelectronics Company Profile

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

