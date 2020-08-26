Teza Capital Management LLC Invests $248,000 in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,045 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,285,115 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,151,596,000 after purchasing an additional 86,455 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 32.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,926,249 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $940,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666,736 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,074,160 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $823,411,000 after purchasing an additional 216,573 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 26.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,525,707 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $348,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,418,561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $277,785,000 after purchasing an additional 57,715 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Eric Resch sold 53,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $5,097,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,519,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mario Calastri sold 10,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $1,017,612.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,857 shares of company stock worth $8,727,332 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TEL shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.71.

Shares of TEL stock opened at $94.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $101.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -306.16, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.34.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 15.06%. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.59%.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

