Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Stake Lowered by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 14,851 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KMI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,929,033 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,031,331,000 after buying an additional 10,887,688 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3,486.1% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,225,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,817,000 after buying an additional 4,107,505 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3,144.0% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,014,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,967,000 after buying an additional 2,921,963 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 66.4% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,936,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $96,559,000 after buying an additional 2,767,538 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 27.2% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,712,333 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $176,956,000 after buying an additional 2,716,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder bought 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.14 per share, with a total value of $4,242,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 244,839,120 shares in the company, valued at $3,462,025,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Perry M. Waughtal sold 59,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $832,514.21. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 299,293 shares in the company, valued at $4,181,123.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $13.96 on Wednesday. Kinder Morgan Inc has a one year low of $9.42 and a one year high of $22.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.40 and a 200-day moving average of $15.75. The company has a market capitalization of $32.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.53%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. US Capital Advisors downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.61.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

