Teza Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 25,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 45,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 6,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 261,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,189,000 after acquiring an additional 56,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Troy Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 113,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,009,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Cowen upgraded Emerson Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.44.

EMR stock opened at $69.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.90. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $37.75 and a twelve month high of $78.38. The firm has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.48.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.19. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.20%.

In other news, COO Steven J. Pelch sold 5,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $341,668.11. Also, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $42,779.49. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,851,972.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

