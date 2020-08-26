Teza Capital Management LLC Invests $252,000 in Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 35,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 47.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 12.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 9.3% during the first quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 47,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 15.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 4,001 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 8.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 4,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENX opened at $9.32 on Wednesday. Century Aluminum Co has a one year low of $2.91 and a one year high of $11.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.60 and a 200-day moving average of $6.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a negative return on equity of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $285.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Century Aluminum Co will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Century Aluminum news, EVP John E. Hoerner sold 9,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $99,784.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John E. Hoerner sold 11,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $116,838.43. Insiders have sold a total of 262,084 shares of company stock valued at $2,196,147 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CENX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Century Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Century Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.83.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

