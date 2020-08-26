Teza Capital Management LLC Takes $256,000 Position in Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Shutterstock by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Shutterstock during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Shutterstock by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Shutterstock by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 91,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 12,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Shutterstock by 330.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 368,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,872,000 after purchasing an additional 282,531 shares during the period. 55.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 1,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $92,914.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Oringer sold 15,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.22, for a total value of $594,105.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,240,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,466,385.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,179,380 shares of company stock valued at $99,914,366. Insiders own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

SSTK opened at $49.45 on Wednesday. Shutterstock Inc has a one year low of $28.76 and a one year high of $59.45. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.63, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.06.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $159.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.97 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Analysts forecast that Shutterstock Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.89%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Shutterstock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Shutterstock from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shutterstock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.33.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc provides digital content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services that include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery.

