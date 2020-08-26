Teza Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 4,305.3% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 6,501 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the second quarter worth about $686,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 42.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 3.8% during the second quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 80,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 2.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 42,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.13.

In other news, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total transaction of $42,307.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 28.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $64.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.94. MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc has a fifty-two week low of $44.93 and a fifty-two week high of $79.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.45.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $834.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.02 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 8.07%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 13th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.71%.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

