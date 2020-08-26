Teza Capital Management LLC Invests $267,000 in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 48.6% during the second quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the second quarter worth about $159,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the second quarter worth about $684,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 440.5% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 21,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 17,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Globe Life by 180.7% in the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 3,616 shares during the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GL stock opened at $84.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.25. Globe Life Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.74 and a 52 week high of $111.43. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.11.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.12. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GL shares. ValuEngine lowered Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Globe Life from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Globe Life from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.14.

In other news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total transaction of $953,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 678,200 shares in the company, valued at $53,869,426. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Frank M. Svoboda sold 8,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total value of $646,012.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,050 shares of company stock valued at $2,627,343. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

