Teza Capital Management LLC Invests $269,000 in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXPO. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Exponent by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Exponent by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,734,000 after buying an additional 6,693 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Exponent by 1,333.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Exponent by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,169,000 after buying an additional 8,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EULAV Asset Management raised its position in Exponent by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 278,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,013,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exponent alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EXPO shares. Sidoti boosted their target price on Exponent from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

NASDAQ EXPO opened at $82.50 on Wednesday. Exponent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.03 and a 52 week high of $84.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.28 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.94.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Exponent had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The firm had revenue of $87.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.11 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Exponent’s payout ratio is currently 49.67%.

In related news, VP Steven J. Murray sold 20,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.30, for a total transaction of $1,683,858.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,999. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $127,619.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,321.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,009 shares of company stock valued at $6,832,412 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO).

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.