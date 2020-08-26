Teza Capital Management LLC Takes Position in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABMD. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of ABIOMED by 60.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in ABIOMED in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in ABIOMED in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in ABIOMED in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in ABIOMED by 17.1% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ABIOMED news, Director Paul Thomas sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.41, for a total value of $606,820.00. Also, Director Dorothy E. Puhy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $2,062,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,652 shares in the company, valued at $2,104,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,250 shares of company stock worth $33,815,313 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. OTR Global raised shares of ABIOMED to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ABIOMED from $152.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of ABIOMED from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of ABIOMED to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ABIOMED has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.40.

Shares of ABIOMED stock opened at $311.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.99. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.01 and a 1-year high of $319.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $294.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.50.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $164.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.12 million. ABIOMED had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABIOMED Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

