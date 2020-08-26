Teza Capital Management LLC Takes Position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the second quarter valued at about $572,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Campus Communities during the second quarter valued at about $1,141,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in American Campus Communities by 10.8% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in American Campus Communities by 48.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 6,330 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in American Campus Communities by 22.2% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 335,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,730,000 after buying an additional 61,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACC opened at $33.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 42.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.13 and a twelve month high of $50.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.23.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $177.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.57 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 12.24%. American Campus Communities’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.69%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ACC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.33.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

