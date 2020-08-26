2,833 Shares in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Acquired by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Atmos Energy by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,401,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,131,325,000 after purchasing an additional 457,449 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Atmos Energy by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,887,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $881,863,000 after purchasing an additional 288,152 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,671,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,075,000 after acquiring an additional 472,795 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,981,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $196,243,000 after acquiring an additional 57,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,736,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,382,000 after acquiring an additional 70,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATO opened at $100.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.80 and its 200-day moving average is $103.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $77.92 and a 52 week high of $121.08. The firm has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.31.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $493.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 52.87%.

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Richard A. Sampson acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $99.27 per share, for a total transaction of $99,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Sampson acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $51,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ATO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.50 target price on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.23.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

