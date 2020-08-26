Teza Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,169 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZEN. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Zendesk by 328.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,893 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,089,000 after buying an additional 26,753 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zendesk by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,253 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Zendesk by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 868 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Zendesk by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 89,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,915,000 after buying an additional 10,126 shares in the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zendesk alerts:

In other news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total transaction of $93,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,971,242.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Inamarie Johnson sold 6,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $517,905.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,094,655. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,262 shares of company stock worth $10,737,969. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZEN. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Zendesk from $96.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on Zendesk from $80.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Zendesk from $91.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Zendesk from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zendesk has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.68.

Shares of NYSE:ZEN opened at $87.55 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.13. The stock has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of -55.76 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. Zendesk Inc has a one year low of $50.23 and a one year high of $101.94.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $246.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.82 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zendesk Inc will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.