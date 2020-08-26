Teza Capital Management LLC Invests $284,000 in Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HAP Trading LLC acquired a new position in Sleep Number during the second quarter worth $419,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Sleep Number during the second quarter worth $540,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Sleep Number by 7.3% during the second quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Sleep Number during the second quarter worth $389,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Sleep Number by 11.6% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,292,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,833,000 after buying an additional 134,124 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Shelly Radue Ibach sold 11,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.70, for a total transaction of $599,775.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 43,463 shares of company stock valued at $2,291,081 over the last three months. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Sleep Number from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Sleep Number from $30.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sleep Number from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.71.

SNBR stock opened at $44.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.25. Sleep Number Corp has a 12-month low of $15.27 and a 12-month high of $61.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.71.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $284.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.80 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 48.94% and a net margin of 4.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sleep Number Corp will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sleep Number Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

