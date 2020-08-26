Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI) by 162.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,933 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Owens-Illinois were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Owens-Illinois during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Owens-Illinois during the 1st quarter worth approximately $490,000. Finally, Markel Corp grew its position in Owens-Illinois by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 444,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 94,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Owens-Illinois from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. KeyCorp reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Owens-Illinois in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Owens-Illinois from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Owens-Illinois from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “sell” rating on shares of Owens-Illinois in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.64.

Shares of NYSE:OI opened at $11.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.68. Owens-Illinois Inc has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $15.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.31.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Owens-Illinois had a positive return on equity of 81.57% and a negative net margin of 9.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Owens-Illinois Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens-Illinois Company Profile

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, teas, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

