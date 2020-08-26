Teza Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 223.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,789,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 447.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 569 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,928 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDG opened at $486.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $451.21 and its 200 day moving average is $433.37. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $200.06 and a fifty-two week high of $673.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a PE ratio of 39.97, a PEG ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.43.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.70. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.95 EPS. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director John Staer sold 3,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.22, for a total value of $1,764,741.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,624.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.55, for a total value of $4,835,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,924,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,924 shares of company stock worth $42,270,940. Insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $494.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TransDigm Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $450.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. BofA Securities raised TransDigm Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised TransDigm Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $472.40.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

