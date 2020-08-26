Teza Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 223.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,789,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 447.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 569 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,928 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:TDG opened at $486.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $451.21 and its 200 day moving average is $433.37. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $200.06 and a fifty-two week high of $673.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a PE ratio of 39.97, a PEG ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.43.
In other TransDigm Group news, Director John Staer sold 3,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.22, for a total value of $1,764,741.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,624.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.55, for a total value of $4,835,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,924,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,924 shares of company stock worth $42,270,940. Insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $494.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TransDigm Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $450.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. BofA Securities raised TransDigm Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised TransDigm Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $472.40.
TransDigm Group Company Profile
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
