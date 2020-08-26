Amalgamated Bank Sells 11,384 Shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its holdings in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 59.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,384 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in FMC were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in FMC by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 7,716 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in FMC by 139.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,856,000 after buying an additional 113,077 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in FMC by 3.7% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 14,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in FMC by 17.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in FMC by 46.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 792,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,776,000 after buying an additional 253,102 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $108.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.64. FMC Corp has a fifty-two week low of $56.77 and a fifty-two week high of $112.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.06. FMC had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 30.31%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. FMC’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that FMC Corp will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

FMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FMC from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of FMC from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of FMC from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of FMC from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.35.

In other FMC news, CEO Mark Douglas sold 52,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $5,741,312.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,928 shares in the company, valued at $4,477,523.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

