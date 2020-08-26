Amalgamated Bank Sells 2,940 Shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 40.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,345 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,940 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Watsco were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Watsco by 283.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 188 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Watsco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Watsco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Watsco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Watsco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director George Sape sold 9,667 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total value of $2,274,161.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,757,552.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WSO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Watsco from $146.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Watsco from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Watsco in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Watsco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.83.

Shares of Watsco stock opened at $244.22 on Wednesday. Watsco Inc has a 52 week low of $132.97 and a 52 week high of $245.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $220.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.12. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 40.04 and a beta of 0.80.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.38. Watsco had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Watsco Inc will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $1.775 per share. This represents a $7.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 15th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.23%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

