Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Position Reduced by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,206 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Evergy were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 25.7% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 5.5% in the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 16.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 0.7% in the second quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 31,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 5.6% in the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 81.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Evergy alerts:

Evergy stock opened at $51.21 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Evergy has a 12 month low of $42.01 and a 12 month high of $76.57. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.49.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.68. Evergy had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Evergy will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.90%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EVRG shares. ValuEngine cut Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Evergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Evergy from $66.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Evergy from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.90.

Evergy Profile

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy (NYSE:EVRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.