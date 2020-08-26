Amalgamated Bank Lowers Holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,474 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 2,270,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,003,000 after acquiring an additional 83,544 shares in the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 76,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 247,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,855,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 96,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 5,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Giverny Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 12,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C stock opened at $40.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a 52 week low of $18.31 and a 52 week high of $48.95.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C Profile

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

