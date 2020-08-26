Amalgamated Bank Sells 4,585 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 38.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,350 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,585 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of THO. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Thor Industries in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Thor Industries by 21.1% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Thor Industries by 339.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 518 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Thor Industries during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Thor Industries during the second quarter worth about $95,000. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BofA Securities raised shares of Thor Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $55.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $60.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.30.

Shares of THO stock opened at $99.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.77 and its 200-day moving average is $83.22. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.30 and a 1 year high of $121.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 8th. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.86. Thor Industries had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. Thor Industries’s revenue was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thor Industries Profile

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

