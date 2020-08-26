Amalgamated Bank Sells 6,027 Shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 61.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,755 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,027 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 3,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 10,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.12, for a total transaction of $2,482,994.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,542,724.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.19, for a total value of $34,102.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,897,624.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,021 shares of company stock worth $20,338,213 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ANET shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.12.

Shares of ANET opened at $219.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.22. Arista Networks Inc has a 1 year low of $156.63 and a 1 year high of $267.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 5.08.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $540.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.56 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 34.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

