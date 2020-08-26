Amalgamated Bank Has $791,000 Stake in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,709 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Yum China were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Iron Financial LLC bought a new position in Yum China in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Yum China by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Yum China by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,797,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,543,000 after buying an additional 332,917 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Yum China in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,455,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Yum China by 116.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

YUMC opened at $55.07 on Wednesday. Yum China Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.33 and a fifty-two week high of $56.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.04, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.53.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of Yum China in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Yum China from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Yum China from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.81.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

