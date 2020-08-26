Amalgamated Bank Sells 32,409 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 60.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,409 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Ventas were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ventas by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,081,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,020,588,000 after acquiring an additional 989,682 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ventas by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,059,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $690,868,000 after acquiring an additional 116,884 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Ventas by 2.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 18,660,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $500,090,000 after acquiring an additional 461,500 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Ventas by 152,791.4% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,697,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,297,000 after acquiring an additional 12,689,329 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ventas by 3.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,820,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,279,000 after acquiring an additional 295,046 shares during the period. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $675,200.00. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ventas from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Ventas from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.67.

Shares of VTR stock opened at $41.47 on Wednesday. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.35 and a 1 year high of $75.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.27 and its 200-day moving average is $38.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.70, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.67). Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The business had revenue of $943.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

