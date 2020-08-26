Amalgamated Bank Trims Holdings in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,838 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,158 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Pegasystems during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Pegasystems during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pegasystems during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pegasystems during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $33,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2 shares in the company, valued at $236. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $52,377.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,529 shares of company stock worth $3,120,911. Company insiders own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PEGA. ValuEngine lowered Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Pegasystems from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Pegasystems from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wedbush raised their target price on Pegasystems from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Pegasystems from $105.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.73.

Shares of PEGA opened at $124.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.58. Pegasystems Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $125.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $227.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.77 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

