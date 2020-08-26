Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Holdings Trimmed by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 62,825 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 21,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $20.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $31.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.91.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

FITB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

