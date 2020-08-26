Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

IMUX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on shares of Immunic from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Immunic from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Immunic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immunic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Immunic in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Immunic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.71.

NASDAQ IMUX opened at $14.42 on Wednesday. Immunic has a 1 year low of $4.19 and a 1 year high of $23.39. The company has a market capitalization of $276.02 million, a PE ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.06.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.28). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Immunic will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Manfred Groeppel sold 5,650 shares of Immunic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total transaction of $82,377.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Vitt sold 6,300 shares of Immunic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $92,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMUX. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Immunic during the 2nd quarter worth $2,400,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Immunic during the 2nd quarter worth $2,121,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Immunic during the 2nd quarter worth $1,663,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Immunic during the 2nd quarter worth $1,491,000. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC purchased a new stake in Immunic during the 2nd quarter worth $1,531,000. 14.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Immunic

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. Its lead development program is IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme DHODH, which is in phase II clinical development for treatment of ulcerative colitis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis.

