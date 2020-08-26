Berenberg Bank Lowers Premier Oil (LON:PMO) Price Target to GBX 20

Premier Oil (LON:PMO) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 45 ($0.59) to GBX 20 ($0.26) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the oil producer’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential downside of 12.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PMO. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Premier Oil from GBX 25 ($0.33) to GBX 35 ($0.46) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Premier Oil from GBX 63 ($0.82) to GBX 68 ($0.89) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Premier Oil from GBX 15 ($0.20) to GBX 22 ($0.29) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Premier Oil to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 35 ($0.46) to GBX 50 ($0.65) in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Premier Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 53.57 ($0.70).

Shares of PMO stock opened at GBX 22.98 ($0.30) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $211.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.27. Premier Oil has a 52-week low of GBX 10.02 ($0.13) and a 52-week high of GBX 120.70 ($1.58). The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 256.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 38.21 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 44.66.

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties primarily in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Pakistan, the United Kingdom, Vietnam, and internationally. As of December 31, 2017, it had proven and probable reserves (2P) of 302 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P reserves and 2C resources of 902 mmboe.

