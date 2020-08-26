Liberum Capital Reiterates “Hold” Rating for JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD)

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded JD Sports Fashion to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 570 ($7.45) to GBX 625 ($8.17) in a report on Monday, June 8th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 670 ($8.75) to GBX 680 ($8.89) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 760 ($9.93) to GBX 790 ($10.32) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. JD Sports Fashion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 879.58 ($11.49).

JD Sports Fashion stock opened at GBX 691.40 ($9.03) on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 649.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 623.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.36. JD Sports Fashion has a 1-year low of GBX 274.70 ($3.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 890 ($11.63). The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.31.

JD Sports Fashion Plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, and outdoor clothing and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company retails sports and fashion clothing, footwear, equipment, and sports and leisure goods, as well as distributes sports clothing and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby clothing and accessories.

