Citigroup Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for BT Group (LON:BTA)

Posted by on Aug 26th, 2020

BT Group (LON:BTA)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Citigroup in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 110 ($1.44) price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BTA. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of BT Group from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 115 ($1.50) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of BT Group from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.63) price target on shares of BT Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on shares of BT Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 172.86 ($2.26).

