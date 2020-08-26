Wedbush Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 24th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.51. Wedbush currently has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

ANF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE ANF opened at $10.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $622.75 million, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.30. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $18.83.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The apparel retailer reported ($3.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($1.90). The firm had revenue of $485.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.33 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative return on equity of 14.29% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 13.1% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,686 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 193.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,447 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,885 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter worth $114,000. Leap Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter valued at $119,000. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

