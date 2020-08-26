Reviewing Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) and Huize (NYSE:HUIZ)

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) and Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Brown & Brown and Huize’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brown & Brown 17.69% 12.54% 5.54% Huize N/A N/A N/A

71.2% of Brown & Brown shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.2% of Huize shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of Brown & Brown shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Brown & Brown and Huize’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brown & Brown $2.39 billion 5.44 $398.51 million $1.40 32.86 Huize $142.68 million 3.24 $2.14 million N/A N/A

Brown & Brown has higher revenue and earnings than Huize.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Brown & Brown and Huize, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brown & Brown 1 5 2 0 2.13 Huize 0 0 1 0 3.00

Brown & Brown presently has a consensus price target of $41.71, suggesting a potential downside of 9.34%. Given Brown & Brown’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Brown & Brown is more favorable than Huize.

Summary

Brown & Brown beats Huize on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc. markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services. It serves commercial, public and quasi-public entities, professional, and individual customers. The National Programs segment offers professional liability and related package insurance products for dentists, oral surgeons, hygienists, lawyers, optometrists, opticians, ophthalmologists, insurance agents, financial advisors, registered representatives, securities broker-dealers, benefit administrators, real estate title agents, and escrow agents, as well as supplementary insurance products related to weddings, events, medical facilities, and cyber liabilities. This segment also offers outsourced product development, marketing, underwriting, actuarial, compliance, and claims and other administrative services to insurance carrier partners; and commercial and public entity-related programs, and flood insurance products. It serves through independent agents. The Wholesale Brokerage segment markets and sells excess and surplus commercial and personal lines insurance through independent agents and brokers. The Services segment offers third-party claims administration and medical utilization management services in the workers' compensation and all-lines liability arenas, Medicare Set-aside, Social Security disability, Medicare benefits advocacy, and claims adjusting services. Brown & Brown, Inc. was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida.

About Huize

Huize Holding Limited offers insurance brokerage services in the People's Republic of China. It provides life and health insurance products, such as critical illness, illness and disease, term life and whole life, and annuity insurance products; and property and casualty insurance products, including travel, individual casualty, and corporate liability insurance products. The company offers its products through Internet and mobile Internet channels. It also provides management and marketing, investment, technology development and internet information, and financial consulting services. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

