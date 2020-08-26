Contrasting JAPAN STL WORKS/ADR (OTCMKTS:JPSWY) & Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF)

Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) and JAPAN STL WORKS/ADR (OTCMKTS:JPSWY) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Get Square Enix alerts:

Square Enix has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JAPAN STL WORKS/ADR has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Square Enix and JAPAN STL WORKS/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Square Enix $2.40 billion 3.38 $196.39 million $1.74 39.03 JAPAN STL WORKS/ADR $2.00 billion 0.53 $85.66 million $0.94 7.54

Square Enix has higher revenue and earnings than JAPAN STL WORKS/ADR. JAPAN STL WORKS/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Square Enix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Square Enix and JAPAN STL WORKS/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Square Enix 8.20% 10.52% 7.83% JAPAN STL WORKS/ADR 4.24% 11.19% 4.94%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Square Enix and JAPAN STL WORKS/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Square Enix 0 0 0 0 N/A JAPAN STL WORKS/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Square Enix beats JAPAN STL WORKS/ADR on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Square Enix

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. operates in the content and service businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, and rest of Asia. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication, and Merchandising. The Digital Entertainment segment plans, develops, distributes, and operates digital entertainment content primarily in the form of games. This segment offers digital entertainment content for various customer usage environments, including personal computers and smart devices, as well as consumer game consoles, such as handheld game machines. The Amusement segment is involved in the operation of amusement facilities. This segment also engages in the planning, development, distribution, and rental of arcade game machines and related products for amusement facilities. The Publication segment publishes comic and game strategy books, as well as comic magazines. The Merchandising segment plans, produces, distributes, and licenses products, such as character goods and soundtracks. The company publishes, distributes, and licenses entertainment content under the SQUARE ENIX and TAITO brands. Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About JAPAN STL WORKS/ADR

The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. produces and sells steel and machinery products in Japan, China, and internationally. The company's Steel and Energy Products segment offers monobloks rotor shafts for power generators; shell flanges for nuclear reactor pressure vessels; turbine castings for thermal power plants; pressure vessels for oil refining; clad steel plates and pipes; alloy and stainless steel, and Ni-based alloy products; forged steel rolls for steel mills; forged and cast steel products, steel plates, and pressure vessels for use in hydrogen storage, chemical and petrochemical industries, and other industrial machineries; wind turbine systems; and pressure vessels maintenance and inspection services. Its Industrial Machinery Products segment provides plastics and elastomer extrusion machinery, including polyolefin pelletizers, compounding and devolatilizing extruders, dewatering extruders, and auxiliary equipment; plastics processing machinery, such as injection molding machines, film and sheet machines, blow molding machines, and spinning extruders; industrial machinery comprising reciprocating compressors, rolling stock parts, bolt tensioners, and magnesium thixomolding machines; and magnesium injection molding machines, waste treatment equipment, and manufacturing equipment for electronic products, as well as defense equipment, including firing systems and missile launchers. This segment also provides maintenance concierge, training, retrofitting, and remote management/system maintenance services; and operates technical centers for various plastics processing technology to assist customer's research and development. In addition, this segment develops laser annealing and other laser application equipment; and chemical vapor deposition and plasma application equipment. Its Real Estate and Other Businesses segment engages in the regional development. The company was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Square Enix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square Enix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.