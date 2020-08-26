Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.85 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) will post $3.85 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bank of New York Mellon’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.87 billion and the lowest is $3.84 billion. Bank of New York Mellon reported sales of $3.86 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon will report full year sales of $15.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.67 billion to $16.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $15.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.30 billion to $16.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bank of New York Mellon.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS.

BK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.97.

In other news, EVP Mitchell E. Harris sold 35,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,251,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,425 shares in the company, valued at $5,198,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 24.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,686,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,569 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 139,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,395,000 after buying an additional 5,141 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 432.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,765,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870,637 shares during the period. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $36.67 on Wednesday. Bank of New York Mellon has a 1 year low of $26.40 and a 1 year high of $51.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.32. The company has a market cap of $31.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 24th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.85%.

Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

