Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $240.77 Million

Equities analysts expect that Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) will report sales of $240.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Voya Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $229.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $248.00 million. Voya Financial reported sales of $187.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Voya Financial will report full-year sales of $870.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $804.00 million to $936.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $993.60 million, with estimates ranging from $958.00 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Voya Financial.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.66). Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 11.29%.

VOYA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays started coverage on Voya Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cfra cut their price target on Voya Financial from $69.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.58.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VOYA. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Voya Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the first quarter worth about $36,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Voya Financial by 255.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Voya Financial by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOYA stock opened at $52.15 on Wednesday. Voya Financial has a twelve month low of $29.75 and a twelve month high of $63.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.54 and a 200 day moving average of $47.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.22%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Recommended Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Voya Financial (VOYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.