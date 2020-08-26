$1.25 Billion in Sales Expected for Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) to post sales of $1.25 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Leggett & Platt’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.26 billion. Leggett & Platt posted sales of $1.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will report full-year sales of $4.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.29 billion to $4.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.62 billion to $4.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Leggett & Platt.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $845.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $919.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on LEG. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LEG opened at $40.49 on Wednesday. Leggett & Platt has a 52 week low of $22.03 and a 52 week high of $55.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is 62.26%.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

