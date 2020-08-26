ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $361.84 Million

Equities research analysts predict that ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) will report sales of $361.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ICF International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $355.22 million and the highest estimate coming in at $365.70 million. ICF International reported sales of $373.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICF International will report full year sales of $1.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ICF International.

Get ICF International alerts:

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.20. ICF International had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $353.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ICFI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of ICF International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. TheStreet raised shares of ICF International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Sidoti lifted their target price on shares of ICF International from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ICF International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.83.

Shares of ICFI opened at $68.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.87. ICF International has a 1-year low of $47.75 and a 1-year high of $95.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.49%.

In related news, Director Handel Michael J. Van acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.49 per share, with a total value of $289,960.00. 4.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ICF International by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Torray LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 15,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of ICF International during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 4,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ICF International (ICFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.