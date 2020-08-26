$142.71 Million in Sales Expected for Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) will report sales of $142.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kadant’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $143.97 million and the lowest is $142.00 million. Kadant reported sales of $173.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Kadant will report full-year sales of $620.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $616.56 million to $625.46 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $650.55 million, with estimates ranging from $635.06 million to $677.99 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kadant.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $152.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.86 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS.

KAI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Kadant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Kadant from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Sidoti downgraded Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kadant in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Kadant presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.25.

In other Kadant news, VP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,036 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.56, for a total value of $120,756.16. Also, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 1,043 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $121,499.07. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kadant by 6.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 46,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in shares of Kadant by 48.1% during the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 49,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after buying an additional 15,915 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kadant by 12.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,579,000 after buying an additional 9,608 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Kadant by 3.8% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kadant during the second quarter valued at approximately $303,000. 99.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KAI opened at $115.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.59. Kadant has a 12-month low of $52.71 and a 12-month high of $120.74.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

