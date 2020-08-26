Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TCDA. Goldman Sachs Group cut Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $44.00) on shares of Tricida in a research report on Monday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Tricida in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tricida has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCDA opened at $10.65 on Wednesday. Tricida has a 52-week low of $9.54 and a 52-week high of $44.30. The stock has a market cap of $662.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 11.52, a current ratio of 11.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.46.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.30. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tricida will post -4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tricida news, CEO Gerrit Klaerner sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total value of $108,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 547,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,859,765.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $317,800. 70.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Tricida by 1.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tricida in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Tricida by 100.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tricida by 14.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tricida by 22.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). It has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

