Zacks: Analysts Expect Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $198.77 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) to post $198.77 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Old National Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $195.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $203.00 million. Old National Bancorp reported sales of $207.06 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will report full year sales of $804.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $791.90 million to $830.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $759.53 million, with estimates ranging from $754.00 million to $767.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Old National Bancorp.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 21.24%. The business had revenue of $207.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS.

ONB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine lowered Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Old National Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONB. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Old National Bancorp by 92.3% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ONB opened at $14.67 on Wednesday. Old National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.19 and a 12-month high of $18.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.62%.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

