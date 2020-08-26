GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $937.53 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) to report $937.53 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for GameStop’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $642.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.11 billion. GameStop posted sales of $1.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, September 8th.
On average, analysts expect that GameStop will report full-year sales of $5.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.45 billion to $6.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.94 billion to $6.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover GameStop.
GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 14.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 16.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 17.8% during the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 18,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 4.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 77,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 100.0% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares during the period. Finally, CSS LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 24.6% during the first quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 26,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,269 shares during the period.
Shares of GameStop stock opened at $4.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.99. GameStop has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $6.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.32.
About GameStop
GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.
