GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $937.53 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) to report $937.53 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for GameStop’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $642.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.11 billion. GameStop posted sales of $1.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, September 8th.

On average, analysts expect that GameStop will report full-year sales of $5.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.45 billion to $6.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.94 billion to $6.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover GameStop.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 14.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of GameStop from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GameStop in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on GameStop from $4.50 to $3.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price objective on GameStop from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.59.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 16.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 17.8% during the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 18,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 4.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 77,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 100.0% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares during the period. Finally, CSS LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 24.6% during the first quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 26,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,269 shares during the period.

Shares of GameStop stock opened at $4.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.99. GameStop has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $6.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.32.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.

