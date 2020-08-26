Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $274.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $295.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Cfra boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $286.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $279.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.15.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $272.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $280.46 and a 200 day moving average of $262.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $70.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.88. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $165.23 and a twelve month high of $306.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. On average, research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 2,786 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $835,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,743 shares in the company, valued at $11,022,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 860 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.03, for a total value of $251,145.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,611,737.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,204 shares of company stock worth $11,836,329 in the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 103.8% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 108 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Anderson Fisher LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 530.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 126 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

