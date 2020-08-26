Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $274.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $295.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Cfra boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $286.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $279.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.15.
Shares of VRTX stock opened at $272.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $280.46 and a 200 day moving average of $262.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $70.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.88. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $165.23 and a twelve month high of $306.08.
In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 2,786 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $835,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,743 shares in the company, valued at $11,022,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 860 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.03, for a total value of $251,145.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,611,737.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,204 shares of company stock worth $11,836,329 in the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 103.8% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 108 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Anderson Fisher LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 530.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 126 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.
