Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Hits New 1-Year High on Strong Earnings

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $337.37 and last traded at $336.42, with a volume of 1714032 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $333.12.

The software maker reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.95. Intuit had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis.

INTU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.53.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Intuit by 8.4% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,561 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 26.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,766 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Intuit by 56.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,995 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 2.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,438 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 1.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,279 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $84.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $303.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

