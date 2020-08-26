BidaskClub Lowers Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) to Strong Sell

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Get Odonate Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ ODT opened at $17.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.11 and a 200-day moving average of $32.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.02. Odonate Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $17.18 and a 52-week high of $46.50.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.11). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Odonate Therapeutics will post -4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Odonate Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Odonate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Odonate Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Odonate Therapeutics Company Profile

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Odonate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Odonate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.