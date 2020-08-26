Traders Buy Large Volume of J M Smucker Put Options (NYSE:SJM)

J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 830 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 655% compared to the typical volume of 110 put options.

In other news, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 7,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total value of $848,933.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,604 shares in the company, valued at $4,741,498.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,047 shares in the company, valued at $3,855,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,057 shares of company stock valued at $1,096,433 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in J M Smucker by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,937,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,030,000 after buying an additional 237,548 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in J M Smucker by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,317,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,268,000 after buying an additional 57,567 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,064,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,157,000 after purchasing an additional 320,925 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,946,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,030,000 after purchasing an additional 66,115 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,835,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,371,000 after purchasing an additional 40,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

SJM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded J M Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on J M Smucker from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine cut J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut J M Smucker from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. J M Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.77.

J M Smucker stock opened at $120.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.13. J M Smucker has a 1-year low of $91.88 and a 1-year high of $125.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.14.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that J M Smucker will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This is an increase from J M Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 41.10%.

About J M Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

