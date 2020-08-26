Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 11,026 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,912% compared to the average volume of 548 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the second quarter valued at $11,663,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ovintiv in the second quarter valued at $16,425,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Ovintiv in the second quarter valued at $3,770,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 2,605.6% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 8,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $12.00 to $14.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ovintiv from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Eight Capital cut shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.26.

Shares of NYSE OVV opened at $11.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 3.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $28.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.65.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $726.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 56.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.58%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ovintiv will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.094 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently 11.55%.

